4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Weather guru’s strange description..

Weather guru’s strange description forces a double-take from Neil Breen

51 mins ago
Neil Breen
Article image for Weather guru’s strange description forces a double-take from Neil Breen

A weather system off the coast of New South Wales has 4BC’s weather guru Justin Noonan very excited. 

“It just doesn’t happen in Australia very often!” he told Neil Breen.

But in his buzz, Justin described the system in a fairly strange way.

“Righto, now let’s just get this straight: Justin Noonan gets excited by violently… what?” Neil asked.

Press PLAY below to hear about the weather system exciting Justin Noonan

Image: Getty 

Neil Breen
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873