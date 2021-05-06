Weather guru’s strange description forces a double-take from Neil Breen

A weather system off the coast of New South Wales has 4BC’s weather guru Justin Noonan very excited.

“It just doesn’t happen in Australia very often!” he told Neil Breen.

But in his buzz, Justin described the system in a fairly strange way.

“Righto, now let’s just get this straight: Justin Noonan gets excited by violently… what?” Neil asked.

It's been an active week weather wise across the Eastern Seaboard. So, how's the weekend weather shaping up? Tune into @NewsTalk4BC with @breenie9 in 15 minutes to find out.#WeatherUpdate #Brisbane #watersport https://t.co/uIg0X35uNI — Justin Noonan (@NoonanJustin) May 6, 2021

Image: Getty