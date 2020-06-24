‘We won’t be veering’: Energy Minister responds to Labor’s energy policy olive branch
Labor leader Anthony Albanese today appealed for a bipartisan approach to energy policy, backing the government’s technology investment roadmap.
Energy Minister Angus Taylor told Mark Levy the government won’t drift from their aim of improving the reliability and cost of power, with or without the support of the Opposition.
“If Labor wants to align with what we’re doing to achieve that, then good on them.
“Our focus is clear: we won’t be veering.
“The answer here is balance.”
