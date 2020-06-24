4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘We won’t be veering’: Energy Minister responds to Labor’s energy policy olive branch

43 mins ago
Mark Levy
Angus TaylorenergyRenewables

Labor leader Anthony Albanese today appealed for a bipartisan approach to energy policy, backing the government’s technology investment roadmap.

Energy Minister Angus Taylor told Mark Levy the government won’t drift from their aim of improving the reliability and cost of power, with or without the support of the Opposition.

“If Labor wants to align with what we’re doing to achieve that, then good on them.

“Our focus is clear: we won’t be veering.

“The answer here is balance.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Mark Levy
AustraliaNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873