‘We will survive’: REX rejects Alan Joyce’s post-pandemic prediction

REX Airlines Deputy Chairman John Sharp has rejected Qantas CEO Alan Joyce’s claim that the Australian domestic airline market cannot sustain three commercial players.

Speaking with Brooke Corte, Mr Sharp claimed that REX had been more profitable than Qantas over the past 12 years and stresses the airline is in it for the long haul.

“Alan has been making a lot of predictions over the last few months and none of them have come to fruition,”

“We can keep out costs low – our costs are lower than Qantas’ and they’re lower than Jetstar’s,”

“We will survive,” Mr Sharp said.

