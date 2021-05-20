4BC
‘We trusted them’: MP slams Queensland’s Premier and CHO for jab delay

1 hour ago
Neil Breen
covid-19vaccine
Article image for ‘We trusted them’: MP slams Queensland’s Premier and CHO for jab delay

The Deputy Leader of the National Party of Australia has slammed Queensland’s leaders for delaying their COVID-19 jabs. 

Federal member for Maranoa David Littleproud told Neil Breen this was “an opportunity for leadership”.

Mr Littleproud, who is 44, told Neil Breen he’d be prepared to get the jab, following Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s lead.

“It’s time for the Premier to step up and for the Chief Medical Officer to put her arm out and get the jab.

“We trusted them to give us the best medical advice available and in fact, our Chief Medical Officer at the Commonwealth level is saying it is safe to have an AstraZeneca if you are over 50.

“She needs to tell us why.”

Press PLAY below to hear his comments in full 

Image: Sam Mooy / Stringer

Neil Breen
News
