‘We need to move forward’: PM berates rogue state leaders

6 hours ago
National Nine News
Article image for ‘We need to move forward’: PM berates rogue state leaders

The Prime Minister has admonished premiers abandoning the nation’s pandemic exit plan. 

A number of premiers have stated lockdowns will still be a potential measure to curb the spread of coronavirus when the nation reaches 80 per cent vaccination.

“There has to be a plan out, there is a plan out, and we need to move forward with that plan,” said Scott Morrison.

“It is a plan based on the best possible scientific, medical and economic advice.”

Mr Morrison said lockdowns are not sustainable for the country when vaccination rates are high.

“It puzzles me why anyone would want to go against the plan that has been so carefully prepared.

“At some point, and we’ve nominated what that point is, we must go to the next level.

He added while lockdowns are taking their toll, Australians should remain confident in the vaccine rollout.

“It is always darkest before the dawn.

“The dawn is not far away.”

 

