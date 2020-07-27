‘We need to be flexible’: NRL CEO willing to make exemptions for Sonny Bill Williams and Suaalii

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys has signposted rule changes and exemptions to keep Joseph Suaalii at the South Sydney Rabbitohs, and secure Sonny Bill Williams for the Sydney Roosters.

Acting CEO Andrew Abdo was adamant the NRL are “not bending the rules”, but rather working within them to achieve the best outcome for fans.

He told Mark Levy and Billy Slater exemptions would allow for easier replacement of injured players.

“If there’s an opportunity for us to get someone like Sonny Bill Williams – and for that matter other Toronto Wolfpack players – … then that’s good for us.

“We have to be dynamic, and what Peter and the Commission have said is that we’ll look at the situation on its merits.

“If we need to be flexible, and we need to provide exemptions … then we’ll do that.”

Image: Nine News