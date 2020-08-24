‘We need to be bold’: Queensland Senator pins election hopes on economy

The Liberal National Party are denying Labor are on the path to an easy win in Queensland.

With Labor expected to retain power following the Northern Territory election, punters are anticipating a similar result from the Queensland state election.

Coalition Senator for Queensland Matt Canavan admitted Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis has strengthened Labor’s position, but is still confident the LNP have “a real shot” at winning the election.

“[Labor] presided over consistently one of the highest unemployment rates in the country,” he told Scott Emerson.

“I think the lesson is that the LNP here, we really need to be bold, and we need to come forward with our plans strongly to cut through.”

