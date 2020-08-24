4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘We need to be bold’: Queensland Senator pins election hopes on economy

8 hours ago
Scott Emerson
MATT CANAVANQueensland election

The Liberal National Party are denying Labor are on the path to an easy win in Queensland.

With Labor expected to retain power following the Northern Territory election, punters are anticipating a similar result from the Queensland state election.

Coalition Senator for Queensland Matt Canavan admitted Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis has strengthened Labor’s position, but is still confident the LNP have “a real shot” at winning the election.

“[Labor] presided over consistently one of the highest unemployment rates in the country,” he told Scott Emerson.

“I think the lesson is that the LNP here, we really need to be bold, and we need to come forward with our plans strongly to cut through.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Scott Emerson
NewsPoliticsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873