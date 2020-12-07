‘We need some answers’: Neil Breen questions Premier’s response to private email questioning

Neil Breen has addressed Ms Palaszczuk’s contradicting answers to Shadow Minister for Integrity in Government Fiona Simpson in yesterday’s estimates hearing.

“I think we need some answers on it for sure … When this government was voted into power they said that they would be this open, transparent and accountable government and we’re not seeing that at the moment,” said Neil Breen.

“Why are you discussing government business on a private email account?

“There’s a reason for it.”

“There’s some big questions for the Premier to answer,” Ms Simpson told Neil Breen on 4BC Breakfast this morning.

“Firstly, is this email … authentic?

“She also must confirm what business was conducted on her private account that she has confirmed she had.”

Ms Simpson impressed this matter was about “integrity in government.”

“We just want the truth. The truth has to come out,” she said.

Image: Jono Searle/Getty Images