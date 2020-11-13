4BC
‘We need a fresh face’: Joel Fitzgibbon calls for changing of the guard in Labor leadership

4 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Article image for ‘We need a fresh face’: Joel Fitzgibbon calls for changing of the guard in Labor leadership

Pressure is mounting to remove the Shadow Minister for Climate Change and Energy from his portfolio amid heightened divisions in the Labor Party.

Now-backbencher Joel Fitzgibbon told Deborah Knight he believes Mark Butler should step down from his role as Labor’s climate spokesperson, “but that’s a matter for Albo”.

“I say that without any disrespect: he’s been our salesperson in the area for the last seven years.

“It hasn’t turned out very well for us, and I think we need a fresh face.”

Energy Minister Angus Taylor commended the Opposition MP for standing up against “a degree of ideological zealotry” in his party.

“This is a very, very important debate.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

