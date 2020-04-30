‘We might live to regret it’: ANZ CEO justifies not paying dividend

ANZ has recorded a staggering 60% decline in cash profit and has decided to defer paying a dividend as the bank absorbs the cost of battling the economic impact of the coronavirus.

The bank has also elected to take a $1.67 billion impairment charge, more than the bank wrote off during the GFC, with about $1 billion of that allocated to covering COVID-19 debts.

Speaking with Money News host Brooke Corte, ANZ CEO Shayne Elliott justified the bank’s decision to defer paying a dividend to shareholders.

“We are in the eye of a storm, this thing is rapidly changing, and while we might feel better than today than we did a week ago, times are still really uncertain,”

“Our question was ‘is this the right time to be writing a cheque for a billion or $2 billion to our shareholders?'”

“Once we’ve written that cheque, we can’t get it back, and so while we could pay it we might live to regret it,” he said.

