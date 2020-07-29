4BC
‘We love it’: Josh Addo-Carr anticipates NRL’s Indigenous round

3 hours ago
Mark Levy
The NRL celebrates its annual Indigenous round this week, with the aim of highlighting social issues affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

Each club will don a unique jersey designed by Indigenous artists, and each stadium will acknowledge the traditional custodians of the land.

Indigenous Melbourne Storm winger Josh Addo-Carr shared with Mark Levy and Brad Fittler what the round means to him and his family.

“It’s a special round for our people. It’s a round that I look forward to every year.

“It’s just a little acknowledgement to the First Nations people and … Indigenous players that have contributed to rugby league.

“We love it.”

Image: Melbourne Storm/Official website

