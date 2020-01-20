4BC
‘We let Mary down’: Dragons captain vows to make up for 2019

1 hour ago
Mark Levy
Cameron McInnes

Newly appointed St George Illawarra captain Cameron McInnes has vowed to make up for last season’s poor result, admitting they let coach Paul McGregor down.

The 25-year-old has taken over from Gareth Widdop and hopes to lead the club to a better season.

Last year, McGregor was scrutinised after a poor season where they finished second last on the ladder.

McInnes tells Mark Levy they will be aiming high for 2020.

“We all know that, as a group, we all let him down not the other way around.

“For me, there’s that extra motivation to play even harder when the season kicks off.

“A lot of the boys will be putting their best foot forward, not only for the club themselves but also for him.”

The Dragons get their season underway against Wests Tigers on Sunday, March 15 at Win Stadium.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/Cameron Spencer 

