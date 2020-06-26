4BC
‘We have to tidy this mess up’: Labor MP condemns party corruption

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Angus TaylorJoel FitzgibbonQuestion TimeShaoquett Moselmane

Labor’s shadow agriculture minister has spoken out against “frustrating” branch-stacking and foreign interference scandals.

Joel Fitzgibbon told Deborah Knight Labor needs to take a “zero tolerance” approach to branch-stacking and other corrupt behaviours.

“It’s a frustrating time for every member of the Labor Party, Deb.

“We have to tidy this mess up.”

In the wake of foreign interference allegations against NSW Labor MP Shaoquett Moselmane, Mr Fitzgibbon said “we have to be on guard” against “potential infiltration”.

However, he refused to pass judgement on Mr Moselmane directly, suggesting the Upper House legislator could be a “naive victim”.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Deborah Knight
