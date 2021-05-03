4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘We have an obligation’: Matt Canavan wants stranded Aussies brought home from India

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
IndiaMATT CANAVAN
Article image for ‘We have an obligation’: Matt Canavan wants stranded Aussies brought home from India

Senator Matt Canavan says he is morally opposed to leaving Australians stranded in India. 

It puts him at odds with his own party as well as Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Health Minister Greg Hunt.

The federal government has banned flights from India until May 15 as the country’s COVID-19 crisis deepens.

“This is Australians we are talking about … this is Australians stranded in another country, and I think we have an obligation to help Australians in distress,” he told Scott Emerson.

“I cannot believe the risk is that great to this country that we cannot work out some kind of quarantine arrangement even if they are special arrangements for this high risk, that we couldn’t help Australians come home.”

He said planes were sent to Wuhan to bring Australians home at the start of the pandemic.

Press PLAY below to hear his full comments

RELATED

‘This is about health’: Scott Morrison ‘disappointed’ by racism accusations

Scott Emerson
HealthNewsQLDTravel
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873