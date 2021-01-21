‘We feel like a team again’: Broncos coach heralds team culture shift

Broncos veteran Alex Glenn has praised new coach Kevin Walters for his “huge impact” on team culture.

Glenn told Bill McDonald the team began to improve “as soon as he walked in the door”.

“Having these old boys around and Kevvy, Alfie, they’re telling these boys about what it meant to them and why they laid the foundation and why it was so successful.”

“We feel like a team again.

“It’s not everyone out there trying to be individualistic.

“It’s been a great vibe.”

Press PLAY below to hear more

Image: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images