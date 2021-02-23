‘We don’t want to be the COVID cops’: Private businesses hesitant to enforce vaccine

While a coronavirus vaccination will not be made mandatory for Australians, it’s been suggested the jab will be made a requirement for entry into private venues.

But private businesses are hesitant to shoulder any responsibility.

Queensland Hotels Association Chief Executive Bernie Hogan said while he encourages people to get the vaccine, he doesn’t think businesses will enforce inoculation.

“We don’t want to be the COVID cops,” he told Neil Breen.

“Imagine that at 2 in the morning someone comes up to a late-night venue and you’ve got the guy at the front door saying ‘hey champ, can you show me your vaccine records?

“It just doesn’t stack up and I don’t want to put that pressure on our staff.

Mr Hogan added this would place the responsibility on “the wrong people”.

This comes after multiple reports of small businesses receiving abuse due to requiring patrons check-in for contact tracing.

Image: Getty