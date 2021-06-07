We can’t really say too much’: Secret identity of another mystery dino

A rural Queensland museum has made headlines today with news diggers uncovered a massive new dinosaur species.

But it appears there’s more discoveries waiting to be made in the area.

Eromanga Natural History Museum Director Robyn Mackenzie told Deborah Knight a new dig site was established this year, with an unknown dinosaur’s fossil waiting under the earth.

“It’s probably another plant-eater but we can’t really say too much more about it because we haven’t actually removed the soil from all around the bones,” she said.

“I think it will be a smaller species.”

But Ms Mackenzie said it’ll be “about two or three years” before the entire fossil is unearthed.

EARLIER

A dinosaur unearthed in Queensland has been officially declared the largest ever found in the Australia.

A piece of the Australotitan Cooperensis, affectionately nicknamed ‘Cooper’, was first discovered in Eromanga in 2004.

After 17 years and a joint effort from Queensland Museum and Eromanga Natural History Museum, the dinosaur is now considered the largest.

“Imagine something that’s 30 metres long, and about six and a half metres high at the hip, probably weighing … 50 to 70 tonnes,” Dr Scott Hocknull told Neil Breen.

“It’s as big as a basketball court, essentially.”

Dr Hocknull said the discovery of Cooper has ignited hope there could be massive fossils still waiting to be found.

“It means we’re in the big leagues now for the largest dinosaurs on Earth.

“Maybe time will find us even more bigger dinosaurs here in Australia.”

