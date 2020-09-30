‘We can beat any team’: Raiders captain hopeful of a victory-from-behind

Canberra Raiders captain Jarrod Croker isn’t ruling out a Premiership yet, despite his club sitting in fifth place ahead of finals.

Mr Croker told Mark Levy and Brad Fittler the many curveballs 2020 has thrown at rugby league have been a source of optimism for the Raiders.

“Obviously it would’ve been nice for us to finish in the top four.

“But I think last year we took a lot of confidence out of that. We know on our day we can beat any team, and we can win the competition.

“We can win it outside the four.”

Image: Canberra Raiders/Official website