‘We are a country that is on fire’: Jonty Bush unloads on PM’s March 4 Justice inaction

43 mins ago
Article image for ‘We are a country that is on fire’: Jonty Bush unloads on PM’s March 4 Justice inaction

Member for Cooper Jonty Bush has slammed Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s lack of response over recent sexual abuse and assault discussions. 

“Our Prime Minister might not hold the hose but he certainly holds and controls the faucet,” she told Neil Breen.

“I think we expected him to offer some relief and some extinguishing to how we’re feeling.”

This comes after an overwhelming number of women have come forward to recount their own experiences of sexual assault, including Ms Bush herself.

“The last few weeks, particularly, have been really harrowing,” Ms Bush said.

“I don’t know if you get a sense of it, but my sense is we are a country that is on fire at the moment.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Jonty Bush – Member for Cooper / Twitter 

