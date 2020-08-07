4BC
Wayne Bennett whacked with $20,000 fine following biosecurity breach

4 hours ago
Sportzone
NRL biosecurityPAUL VAUGHANrugby league featuredwayne bennett

James Willis has revealed South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett will be fined $20,000 by the NRL for breaching the coronavirus protocols.

The Rabbitohs coach was caught dining at a restaurant on Wednesday, in blatant breach of the NRL’s strict biosecurity ‘bubble’, blaming confusion over the rules for his actions.

Dragons backrower Paul Vaughan has also been fined $10,000 for dining in a cafe, and three Broncos officials, including Alfie Langer, have been fined $5,000 each.

Each fine is required to be paid in full.

“There’s no way that just standing down Wayne Bennett and Paul Vaughan for two weeks had to be enough,” James commented.

“In the current climate, there had to be a fine attached.”

Nine sports reporter Danny Weidler agreed, adding fining the individuals rather than their clubs was also a welcome decision.

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

Image: Getty

Sportzone
Rugby LeagueSports
