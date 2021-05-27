Water-bombing initially rejected for devastating Fraser Island fire

A review into last year’s devastating fire on Fraser Island has found an emergency request to use a water-bombing aircraft was initially rejected.

The Inspector-General Emergency Management’s review indicates Queensland Parks and Wildlife did not approve the request, ruling the blaze was not a serious threat.

A water-bombing aircraft was not deployed until November 9, day 27 of the fire emergency.

“They need to be honest with us about this and tell us why these decisions were made, why they were so touchy-feely,” said Neil Breen.

“They didn’t want that salt water, I reckon.”

Image: Nine News