4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Water-bombing initially rejected for devastating..

Water-bombing initially rejected for devastating Fraser Island fire

5 hours ago
Neil Breen
Fraser Island fires
Article image for Water-bombing initially rejected for devastating Fraser Island fire

A review into last year’s devastating fire on Fraser Island has found an emergency request to use a water-bombing aircraft was initially rejected.

The Inspector-General Emergency Management’s review indicates Queensland Parks and Wildlife did not approve the request, ruling the blaze was not a serious threat.

A water-bombing aircraft was not deployed until November 9, day 27 of the fire emergency.

“They need to be honest with us about this and tell us why these decisions were made, why they were so touchy-feely,” said Neil Breen.

“They didn’t want that salt water, I reckon.”

Press PLAY below to hear the details of the review

Image: Nine News 

Neil Breen
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873