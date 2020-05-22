WATCH | Wipeout! Champion surfer Kelly Slater snaps his board

World champion surfer Kelly Slater has been caught on camera wiping out at a beach in NSW this morning.

A crowd watched on as the 11-time world champion hit the waves at Avalon beach, but it seems like he might’ve hit them a little too hard, snapping his board in two.

Half of the broken surfboard ended up in the nearby ocean pool.

Alex, who shot the footage, told Ben Fordham Mr Slater let members of the crowd keep the broken board as a keepsake.

“He donated both halves to the kids, and then he actually went back out and snapped another one.

“I think he kept that one, cause it was a brand new board.

“I’ll give him a 9.8.”

