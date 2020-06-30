WATCH | Terrifying M7 multi-vehicle crash caught on dashcam

The terrifying moment a truck collided with five cars including a police car on a Sydney motorway has been caught on camera.

The accident occurred northbound on the M7 approaching The Horsley Drive at Horsley Park on Monday afternoon.

A Highway Patrol officer and the driver he had pulled over were caught up in the multi-vehicle pile-up.

All six drivers, including the police officer, escaped with minor injuries.

The dashcam footage, released today by NSW Police, reveals how the pile-up unfolded.

Detective Superintendent Paul Glinn told Mark Levy his injured colleague sustained soft tissue damage, but came off remarkably well.

“It really highlights the dangers that police face being on the side of the road.

“It was a very lucky outcome.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview