WATCH | SUV crashes into hijab store injuring 12

A vehicle has crashed into a retail store in south-west Sydney, injuring 12.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Boronia and Waterloo Roads, Greenacre, after reports of a crash.

The male driver and 11 pedestrians were injured when the car crashed into the Hijab House retail store.

They are currently being treated at the scene; for a number of non-life-threatening injuries including leg fractures.

Footage of the incident shows the SUV appearing to do a burnout, before crashing through the store window.

The incident was initially believed to have been caused by a medical episode, but police say they are investigating whether or not the act was deliberate.

Videos posted to social media show dozens of bystanders coming to the aid of injured shoppers and staff.

No fatalities have been reported.

Videos contain graphic scenes and strong language

So this just happened in Greenacre. Thankfully no one was injured 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/0SvcfNzQWK — yanita calmdown (@yanitacalmdown) May 21, 2020

Posted by Zouheira Yazidi on Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Posted by Rawa Assaad on Wednesday, May 20, 2020

NSW Police Superintendent Murray Reynolds told Ben Fordham police are investigating whether or not this was a deliberate act.

Mr Reynolds says the driver has made no threats to police, but has been transferred to hospital in police custody.

“It appears to have deliberately run into cars in front of it, and pushed those cars out of the way.

“We’re interviewing a number of witnesses here … as we speak.”

NSW Ambulance Inspector Caitlyn Murphy told Ben eight women and four men were injured and treated at the scene, most of whom were inside the store at the time.

“They’ve all been very lucky to be alive really.

“There was a great response from a large crowd of people here. Obviously they were quite distressed by it as well, so we treated a large number of the crowd for shock.”

