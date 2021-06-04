4BC
WATCH | Bob Fulton farewelled in state funeral

3 hours ago
Remembering Bob Fulton
Article image for WATCH | Bob Fulton farewelled in state funeral

A state funeral for Bob Fulton was held today, with Ray Hadley giving words of remembrance alongside Peter Peters.

The pair told some of their favourite stories from their time with Fulton, including the head size competition.

Luke Grant, who filled in for Ray today on The Ray Hadley Morning Show crossed to the service for segments of the speech.

“I remember hearing Ray say … a few days ago now that he was able to tell him that he loved him,” Luke said.

Press PLAY below to hear Ray and Peter speak

A livestream of the full funeral service can be viewed below

Image: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Remembering Bob Fulton
