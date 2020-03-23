WATCH | Sobering vision from inside an Italian hospital
Ben Fordham has played the chilling sounds of hospital equipment keeping Italian coronavirus patients alive.
“This was the first time I saw a camera crew inside a hospital, and it is frightening,” Ben tells listeners.
Italy has recorded nearly 60,000 cases of COVID-19, and almost 5,500 deaths.
At the centre of Italy's coronavirus outbreak
"They are fighting a war here and they are losing."Chief correspondent Stuart Ramsay reports from a hospital in the Italian city worst-hit by the #coronavirus pandemic. More from inside the hospital here: https://trib.al/va3bjC9
