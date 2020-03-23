4BC
WATCH | Sobering vision from inside an Italian hospital

7 hours ago
Ben Fordham
coronaviruscovid-19

Ben Fordham has played the chilling sounds of hospital equipment keeping Italian coronavirus patients alive.

“This was the first time I saw a camera crew inside a hospital, and it is frightening,” Ben tells listeners.

Italy has recorded nearly 60,000 cases of COVID-19, and almost 5,500 deaths.

Watch the full video below

At the centre of Italy's coronavirus outbreak

"They are fighting a war here and they are losing."Chief correspondent Stuart Ramsay reports from a hospital in the Italian city worst-hit by the #coronavirus pandemic. More from inside the hospital here: https://trib.al/va3bjC9

Posted by Sky News on Friday, March 20, 2020

 

Image: Stuart Ramsay/Sky News

Ben Fordham
NewsWorld
