WATCH | Ray Hadley pranked by his own team

2 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Ray Hadley has been pranked by his team, agreeing to do MAFS recaps sponsored by a South Korean confectionery company.

 

The sheet given to Ray detailing the proposal.

