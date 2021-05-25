4BC
WATCH | Ray Hadley receives AstraZeneca jab live on-air

9 hours ago
Ray Hadley
AstraZeneca
Ray Hadley has this morning received his first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine live on-air. 

Ray said he received the jab publicly to “illustrate to people my age that there’s no problem with it”.

NSW Health nurses Lauren and Karen administered the jab on their day off.

Press PLAY below to watch Ray receive the AstraZeneca vaccine

 

Ray was joined by Clinical Lead at NSW Vaccination Centre and Director of Emergency at RPA Dr James Edwards ahead of receiving the jab.

Dr Edwards said commonly reported side effects like headaches and fever indicate the vaccine is working.

Press PLAY below to hear Dr Edwards’ advice in full 

Ray Hadley enlists help of Dr Ross Walker to bust vaccine myths

Ray Hadley
HealthNews
