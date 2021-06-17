WATCH | Pilot’s hair-raising close encounter with a twister

A pilot in Oklahoma has captured some “scary, scary footage” of a developing tornado.

“He was literally metres away, flying around this tornado,” weather guru Justin Noonan told Neil Breen.

“How he actually didn’t get sucked into the developing tornado is beyond me.”

Hey @emilyrsutton and @tornadopayne my husband, David, found this while out flying today between Minco and Tuttle!! pic.twitter.com/rHMCz2w2Kk — J Evans (@jlnphoto) June 13, 2021

“I certainly wouldn’t be doing that…”

Image: jlnphoto / Twitter