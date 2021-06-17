4BC
WATCH | Pilot’s hair-raising close encounter with a twister

5 hours ago
Neil Breen
Justin NoonantornadoUS
Article image for WATCH | Pilot’s hair-raising close encounter with a twister

A pilot in Oklahoma has captured some “scary, scary footage” of a developing tornado. 

“He was literally metres away, flying around this tornado,” weather guru Justin Noonan told Neil Breen.

“How he actually didn’t get sucked into the developing tornado is beyond me.”

“I certainly wouldn’t be doing that…”

Press PLAY below to hear Justin Noonan’s weekend weather forecast

Image: jlnphoto / Twitter 

Neil Breen
EnvironmentNewsWorld
