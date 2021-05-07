WATCH | Ohio senator’s failed attempt at a sneaky drive during zoom meeting

An Ohio state senator has been caught attending a zoom meeting while driving, attempting to disguise his car with a background.

The Republican senator appeared to be driving at points throughout the meeting, with the footage of the car window flickering through the overlayed image of a home office. (See the full video below)

“You’d have to be pretty stupid to do this, I reckon,” Scott Emerson said.

Image: WKYC Channel 3/YouTube