WATCH | Man exploits the #ToiletPaperEmergency for a good cause

We’ve found the first and only good thing to come out of #ToiletPaperEmergency.

As Australians lose their minds panic buying toilet paper from supermarkets, one customer thought he’d exploit the madness for good.

Auctioneer Damien took a rare bulk pack of Kleenex TP down to Woolworths at Double Bay, in Sydney’s affluent eastern suburbs.

He set up in the forecourt and got the bidding underway.

Money News host Janine Perrett walked past a huge crowd, wondering what was going on.

She arrived just as the hammer went down, with the white, papery gold selling for a whopping $1000 and all the money going to charity!

The charity of the buyers choice was Kids Giving Back and Damien tells Deborah Knight he has matched the $1000, raising a total of $2000.

“One of my taglines was ‘double ply, Double Bay, double pay.'”

The world is still going mad… but at least it’s not all bad.

