4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

WATCH | Live mash-up breathes new life into Fleetwood Mac classics

2 mins ago
Deborah Knight
Fleetwood Macin-studio performancePrinnie Stevens
Article image for WATCH | Live mash-up breathes new life into Fleetwood Mac classics

The Voice graduate Prinnie Stevens stars as a special guest vocalist in Seven Wonders: Fleetwood Mac Orchestrated, a tribute to the legends of classic rock.

Prinnie reflected on how the group’s success has made it difficult to narrow down the set list.

“There are so many hits … I think we’re just going to have to do it again!”

Fleetwood Mac’s song Dreams has recently been popularised for a new generation on video-sharing app TikTok.

“I grew up on these songs, so they really are embedded in us, all of these melodies.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Unable to choose a single favourite Fleetwood Mac track to perform in the studio, Prinnie opted for a mash-up of hits.

Backed up by Pierre-Eddy Santacreu on guitar, the pair covered Dreams, Go Your Own Way, Don’t Stop, and Everywhere.

Click PLAY below to hear the full performance

 

Deborah Knight
EntertainmentLifestyleMusic
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873