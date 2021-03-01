WATCH | Live mash-up breathes new life into Fleetwood Mac classics

The Voice graduate Prinnie Stevens stars as a special guest vocalist in Seven Wonders: Fleetwood Mac Orchestrated, a tribute to the legends of classic rock.

Prinnie reflected on how the group’s success has made it difficult to narrow down the set list.

“There are so many hits … I think we’re just going to have to do it again!”

Fleetwood Mac’s song Dreams has recently been popularised for a new generation on video-sharing app TikTok.

“I grew up on these songs, so they really are embedded in us, all of these melodies.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Unable to choose a single favourite Fleetwood Mac track to perform in the studio, Prinnie opted for a mash-up of hits.

Backed up by Pierre-Eddy Santacreu on guitar, the pair covered Dreams, Go Your Own Way, Don’t Stop, and Everywhere.

Click PLAY below to hear the full performance