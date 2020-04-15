4BC
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • WATCH | Knife-wielding robber attacks police

WATCH | Knife-wielding robber attacks police

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Tasmania

A Tasmanian man accused of robbing a pharmacy has been arrested in dramatic fashion, with the whole incident caught on tape.

In the video, the man can be seen approaching police while wielding a long knife, and even attempting to stab an officer through the window of his car.

The 20-year-old man remains in custody following the alleged armed robbery at a Hobart pharmacy this morning.

Two police officers were injured and are receiving medical treatment, but no members of the public were harmed.

The man was also not injured during the incident, despite police using their vehicles to subdue the suspect.

See the video below

Look im no expert but dont cops have tazers?

Posted by Michael A Harris on Tuesday, April 14, 2020

 

 

Ben Fordham
AustraliaCrimeNews
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.