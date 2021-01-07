4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

WATCH | Joe Hildebrand’s seductive ‘Magic Mike’ transformation

2 hours ago
Joe Hildebrand
Alison FaulkdanceMagic Mike
Article image for WATCH | Joe Hildebrand’s seductive ‘Magic Mike’ transformation

Summer Afternoons host Joe Hildebrand has learned the moves, and now he reckons he’s ready to take to the stage.

Magic Mike Live choreographer Alison Faulk has taken on the unenviable task of teaching Joe the saucy dance moves, including the formidable “dolphin dive”.

“That floor’s going to file a complaint with HR,” Joe commented.

Click PLAY below to witness the spectacle

 

The Magic Mike live show is touring Australia, starting with Sydney, complete with tap dancers, aerialists, and of course plenty of shirtlessness.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Joe Hildebrand
EntertainmentLifestyle
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873