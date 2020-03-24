WATCH | ‘Imbecile’ coughs on police, claiming he has coronavirus

A man has been charged after claiming he had coronavirus while coughing towards police station staff – and posting a video of the stunt on social media.

The 21-year-old entered Coffs Harbour Police Station yesterday (Tuesday 24 March) afternoon, where police say he told a 71-year-old staff member he had the virus, and coughed on her while being filmed by his girlfriend.

The station was shut down and isolation protocols were put in place. Upon further inquiries, it was revealed the man did not have the virus and it was a stunt.

“He’s an imbecile,” Ray Hadley told listeners before taking on the man himself, “If you’re listening on Triple M in Coffs Harbour, mate – you’re a complete d***head.”

“His girlfriend must have the IQ of a kumquat.”

Meanwhile, in the Hunter Valley, an alleged drunk driver has also exploited the coronavirus pandemic by coughing on police.

Police will allege in court that a 42-year-old man claimed he had COVID-19 and intentionally coughed at the police officer when he was asked to submit to a breath test, which returned a reading of 0.274.

He has been charged and granted conditional bail, and is due to appear at Muswellbrook Local Court next month.