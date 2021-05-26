WATCH | Greg Page’s ‘idiot-proof’ defibrillator demonstration

Greg Page has conducted an in-studio defibrillator demonstration to put Ray Hadley’s mind at ease.

The original yellow Wiggle has taken up CPR education as his mission after surviving a heart attack at a bushfire relief concert last year.

Through his organisation Heart of the Nation, Mr Page has set out to better inform all Australians of the need to learn CPR, and access automated external defibrillators – more commonly known as AEDs.

Ray explained his wife Sophie has expressed a desire to buy an AED for their home, but Ray’s worried Sophie would panic in an emergency where they’d need it.

To demonstrate how simple and “idiot-proof” the device is, Mr Page brought one into the studio.

“It kills around 20,000 Australians every year, cardiac arrest.

“Time is of the essence – the longer it goes before the defibrillator is applied, the less chance there is of resuscitating someone.”

