WATCH | Extreme makeover Ray Hadley style

8 hours ago
Ben FordhamBlack Dog Institutemullet

Ray Hadley has taken up Ben Fordham’s challenge and got a mullet hairstyle!

More than $30,000 has been raised for the Black Dog Institute’s ‘Mullets for Mental Health’ campaign.

Watch the transformation below

The final look:

