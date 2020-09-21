WATCH | Eduard Khil’s 1976 Trololo Song

Normally heard as part of John Stanley’s Brain Game week after 10pm, John was delighted to discover that the film adaptation of Stephen King’s Cell featured the very same song.

Originally shot and recorded in 1976 by Eduard Khil, the film clip surfaced in 2010 and has quickly become a widely loved song.

“The video adds so much more to the song […] and would make a great ringtone.”

The ringtone is available for most smartphones.

Watch the full version below.

Image: Eduard Khil / YouTube