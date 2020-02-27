WATCH | Dashcam shows hoon drifting through roundabout
Ray Hadley has been sent dashcam footage of a car dangerously drifting through a roundabout in Sydney’s south-west.
The truck driver’s dashcam captured a small silver sports car weaving between traffic erratically at Wetherill Park.
As they continue down the road the same car can be seen doing a full loop of the roundabout, drifting or fishtailing across both lanes.
Ray says he’ll be reporting the “imbecile” to police so they can be held to account.
Click PLAY below to hear Ray’s full comments