WATCH | Dashcam shows hoon drifting through roundabout

Ray Hadley has been sent dashcam footage of a car dangerously drifting through a roundabout in Sydney’s south-west.

The truck driver’s dashcam captured a small silver sports car weaving between traffic erratically at Wetherill Park.

As they continue down the road the same car can be seen doing a full loop of the roundabout, drifting or fishtailing across both lanes.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ray says he’ll be reporting the “imbecile” to police so they can be held to account.

Click PLAY below to hear Ray’s full comments