WATCH | Check out this VERY expensive crash — who’s in the wrong?

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Footage of a very, very expensive crash has people asking the question… who is at fault?

A white Ferrari can be seen getting wedged in between two vehicles in Sydney’s south-west.

Was the sports car driving too fast? Or did the dark Toyota SUV merge lanes without enough care?

Click PLAY below and decide for yourself

Road safety expert Ian Luff has weighed-in on the debate, telling Ben Fordham the Toyota SUV is in the wrong.

“Gee, you’ve thrown a curveball this time,” he says, admitting it’s a complex situation.

“The Toyota SUV was travelling way too close, didn’t have enough time, only indicated once to move into that centre lane. Which I would say is changing lanes with undue care.”

Ben doesn’t necessarily agree, telling the Drive to Survive founder he’s “letting the sports car off lightly”.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

But NSW Police Traffic and Highway Patrol Chief Inspector Phil Brooks says the sports car is clearly in the wrong.

“It’s a clear case of negligent driving… it’s quite obvious he’s going too fast.

“To squeeze in between two vehicles to my mind is inexcusable.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNews
