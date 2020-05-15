WATCH: Behind the scenes of Ray’s home studio
Ray Hadley has given listeners a behind-the-scenes tour of his home studio.
Ray has been broadcasting from his home in north-west Sydney for three months, due to the COVID-19 crisis.
It’s been a good opportunity for Ray to dust off his panel operating skills!
Watch the full video below
BEHIND THE SCENES: Ray gives everyone a guided tour of his home studio while he continues to broadcast in isolation
Posted by The Ray Hadley Morning Show on Thursday, May 14, 2020
Ray’s pet pugs Doug and Wynstan have been keeping him company, and causing mischief.
A photo op during the 11am news break didn’t exactly go to plan.
Ray tried to take a nice photo with his pugs Doug & Wynstan during the 11am news. It didn’t go to plan.
Posted by The Ray Hadley Morning Show on Thursday, May 14, 2020