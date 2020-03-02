WATCH | Anthony Albanese caught flipping-off protesters at Mardi Gras
Anthony Albanese is refusing to explain why he gave protestors the middle finger at Sydney’s Mardi Gras parade on the weekend.
The activists were chanting and yelling obscenities at the Opposition leader as he marched.
They were demanding Labor immediately oppose the government’s religious freedom bill.
Mr Albanese has labelled their behaviour inappropriate, but wouldn’t comment on giving them the finger.
Video: Youtube/Caldron Pool