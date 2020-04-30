4BC
WATCH | Alicia Keys’ moving tribute to essential workers

1 hour ago
Ben Fordham
coronavirus

Grammy award-winning American musician Alicia Keys has written a brand new anthem to inspire us all to power on through the coronavirus crisis.

The lyrics of ‘Good Job’ apply to both the heroes in Alicia’s own life, and the other ‘ordinary heroes’ of the pandemic – frontline workers like nurses, doctors, teachers and supermarket workers.

Hear the song and see the music video below

 

Image: Twitter/Alicia Keys/CNN

Ben Fordham
MusicWorld
