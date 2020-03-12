Warriors look for consistency in 2020

The New Zealand Warriors have been plagued by injury in their pre-season, but are optimistic looking into the 2020 season.

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney tells Mark Levy the silver lining to losing star forwards is for the young players coming through.

“What it does do, is offers opportunities. We’ve got a couple of young guys who’ll be making their debut this weekend. They’ve had really good pre-seasons.”

The Warriors have struggled with consistency, and Kearney says this is a real focus for them this year.

“We’ve got to be better. Consistency is a big part of it and we’ve built that into our pre-season in terms of making sure that we’re consistent on the training paddock, it starts there, and consistent with our habits.”

Image: Getty/ Hagen Hopkins