Cameron George admits Warriors could extend stay in Australia

The travel restrictions have left the New Zealand Warriors stranded in Australia.

Warriors coach Cameron George tells Mark Levy the situation is constantly changing and the focus is on round two.

“Our desire, and the clubs desire, is we continue on in the competition.

“I feel like, during the course of the week, it’s progressed to the point where the players are in the zone. They got over the initial shock.

“They’re more focused now, it could well be that we kick on for a matter of weeks in the competition”

The Warriors will take on the Canberra Raiders on Saturday afternoon in the Gold Coast.

Image: Getty / Greg Bowker/Stringer