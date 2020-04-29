Warriors boss has a ‘real concern’ about players jeopardising game

The restart of the NRL season looks more and more likely but it will be a mammoth task to get the New Zealand Warriors back in the game.

The NRL is set to start back on May 28 with a 20-round season and the grand final to be played on October 25.

New Zealand Warriors CEO Cameron George told Ray Hadley he is optimistic about the progress being made to get the team into Australia and the competition.

“The reports over the last 24 hours through Peter V’landys are very positive, we’re just waiting on the final written approval from the federal government and the NSW state government.

“Subject to those approvals, West Tamworth Leagues Club is our preferred location and if we get the ticks from the NSW state government, we should be there on Sunday.”

Mr George said he was disappointed by the actions of the players who had broken social distancing rules.

“Our players are being asked to leave their families in another country and relocate, so the sacrifice that our boys are making is major, and to have that jeopardised by any participant in the sport is a real concern for me.”

Image: Getty/Greg Bowker