Warrego Highway receives four permanent speed cameras
Motorists on one of Queensland’s busiest highways are being warned of new speed cameras to be installed.
Permanent point-to-point speed cameras will be installed on the Warrego Highway in an effort to reduce accidents on a section of the highway the state government says has a history of serious crashes.
The new cameras are expected to be operational by the end of the year.
Image: Getty