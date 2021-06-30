4BC
Warrego Highway receives four permanent speed cameras

4 hours ago
Neil Breen
Motorists on one of Queensland’s busiest highways are being warned of new speed cameras to be installed.

Permanent point-to-point speed cameras will be installed on the Warrego Highway in an effort to reduce accidents on a section of the highway the state government says has a history of serious crashes.

The new cameras are expected to be operational by the end of the year.

Neil Breen
News
