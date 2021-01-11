4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warnings Trump’s impeachment alone won’t stop insurgence

8 hours ago
Joe Hildebrand
DemocratsimpeachmentRepublicansUS politics
Article image for Warnings Trump’s impeachment alone won’t stop insurgence

The United States Congress may see Donald Trump removed from office before the end of his presidency, but an expert has warned more will be needed to stop insurgence.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called for Vice President Mike Pence to support the use of the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office.

Pelosi has said she will otherwise move forward with impeachment, which would prevent Trump from running for presidency again if convicted by the Senate.

A professor at the US Studies Centre, Brendon O’Connor, told Joe Hildebrand “Pelosi could probably achieve [impeachment] in the next week.”

But Mr O’Connor said while impeaching Trump is appealing to Democrats now, a similar figure to Trump could run in 2024 and “ramp up the kind of anger we’ve seen over the last four years.”

“One of the key things Biden and Harris is they’ve got to … show the working class Americans that the Democrat Party … can deliver.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Twitter/Amelia Adams

Joe Hildebrand
NewsPoliticsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873