Warning for fans eager to snap up a ticket to State of Origin game one

Queensland Police are warning people not to get caught up in the desperation to snag a ticket to game one of the State of Origin series and be the victim of a scammer or scalper.

The NRL says the first release of Origin 1 has been exhausted, with additional tickets to be released in the coming days.

Stiff penalties are in place for buying or selling scalped tickets.

Deputy Commissioner Paul Taylor said there was a fine of more than $2000 for those selling.

“Unfortunately we have people in our society that are unscrupulous when it comes to profiteering off the vulnerable people that either miss out on tickets or unfortunately get scammed with fake tickets,” he told Scott Emerson.

He said there’s no guarantee a scalped ticket is legitimate.

“We are getting ahead of the game, warning people hopefully they don’t get scammed, they don’t scalped.”

Press PLAY below to hear his full warning

BREAKING: All 25,00 seats for next Wednesday’s #stateoforigin have sold out. Sales peaking at 1000 tickets a minute. Another 1800 tickets from the temporary grandstand seating will be available in coming days. Fans can join the waitlist via https://t.co/nADvEJlnGh @9NewsAUS — Shannon Marshall-McCormack (@ShannonMM9) June 2, 2021

Image: Chris Hyde/Stringer via Getty Images