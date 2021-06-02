4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning for fans eager to snap up a ticket to State of Origin game one

5 hours ago
Scott Emerson
DEPUTY COMMISSIONER PAUL TAYLORqueensland policeState of Origin series
Article image for Warning for fans eager to snap up a ticket to State of Origin game one

Queensland Police are warning people not to get caught up in the desperation to snag a ticket to game one of the State of Origin series and be the victim of a scammer or scalper.

The NRL says the first release of Origin 1 has been exhausted, with additional tickets to be released in the coming days.

Stiff penalties are in place for buying or selling scalped tickets.

Deputy Commissioner Paul Taylor said there was a fine of more than $2000 for those selling.

“Unfortunately we have people in our society that are unscrupulous when it comes to profiteering off the vulnerable people that either miss out on tickets or unfortunately get scammed with fake tickets,” he told Scott Emerson.

He said there’s no guarantee a scalped ticket is legitimate.

“We are getting ahead of the game, warning people hopefully they don’t get scammed, they don’t scalped.”

Press PLAY below to hear his full warning

Image: Chris Hyde/Stringer via Getty Images

Scott Emerson
CrimeNewsRugby League
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873