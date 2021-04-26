4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

MISSING: War medals lost on Anzac Day on Brisbane-bound train

1 hour ago
4BC News
Anzac Day
Article image for MISSING: War medals lost on Anzac Day on Brisbane-bound train

A set of war medals have been lost on a train on Anzac Day.

In a social media post, TransLink urged members of the public to keep an eye out so the medals could be reunited with their owner.

They were lost between on a journey between Kippa-Ring station and Central stations.

If you know anything, contact Queensland Rail.

Can you help us find something priceless?

We’re looking for a set of war medals that were lost on a train departing…

Posted by TransLink on Sunday, April 25, 2021

 

Image: iStock

4BC News
NewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873