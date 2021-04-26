MISSING: War medals lost on Anzac Day on Brisbane-bound train
A set of war medals have been lost on a train on Anzac Day.
In a social media post, TransLink urged members of the public to keep an eye out so the medals could be reunited with their owner.
They were lost between on a journey between Kippa-Ring station and Central stations.
If you know anything, contact Queensland Rail.
Can you help us find something priceless?
We’re looking for a set of war medals that were lost on a train departing…
Posted by TransLink on Sunday, April 25, 2021
