MISSING: War medals lost on Anzac Day on Brisbane-bound train

A set of war medals have been lost on a train on Anzac Day.

In a social media post, TransLink urged members of the public to keep an eye out so the medals could be reunited with their owner.

They were lost between on a journey between Kippa-Ring station and Central stations.

If you know anything, contact Queensland Rail.

